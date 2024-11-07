The office of Secretary to the government of the federation has organised a two-day induction retreat for the newly appointed Minister.

President Bola Tinubu had on 23rd October approved the implementation of eight actions to reinvigorate the Administration’s capacity for optimal efficiency according to his commitment to deliver on his promises to Nigerians.

Part of this was the appointment of 7 news ministers to his cabinet.

Discussions at this retreat will focus on strengthening national security, reforming the economy, boosting agriculture, unlocking energy, enhancing infrastructure and transportation, focusing on education, health, and social investment, accelerating diversification, and improving governance.

This is to ensure that the inductees are better equipped with the necessary knowledge on how they can face the task placed on them.

