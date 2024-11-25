The organized Labour unions in Cross River State have embarked on a two-day warning strike to protest the non-implementation of the newly approved ₦70,000 minimum wage.

TVC NEWS monitored the exercise across the metropolis and reports a high level of compliance with the strike directive.

All government offices were found to be closed, with workers absent from their duty posts.

Advertisement

The unions’ decision to embark on the warning strike is aimed at pressing the state government to implement the new minimum wage, which was recently approved by the Federal Government.