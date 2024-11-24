The Nigerian military has appealed for sustained peace between Benue communities and herders has defied resolutions over the years.



The Force Commander Operation Whirlstroke, Brigadier General Lewis Lepdung made the appeal at peace meetings with various parties which held in Makurdi, the Benue state capital.

The conflicts between Benue communities and herders have persisted resulting to the death of thousands, destruction of properties and sacking of many communities.

Developing a non kinetic approach to the conflict, the Operation Whirlstroke led by its Force Commander Brigadier General Lewis Lepdung has held some meetings with relevant stakeholders.

The latest meeting is to further consolidate on these gains and extend to other communities in Benue State.

Force Commander Operation Whirlstroke, appealed for sustained peace for development.

This meeting will hopefully resolve lingering issues, with solutions proffered and create harmonious relationship with various parties.

