The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has said the development of the country and the housing deficit should not be left in the hands of the government alone.

The foremost Yoruba monarch spoke when he played host to former Head of State, Gen Abdusalami Abubakar, (RTD) Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, and Gen Martin Luther Agwai (RTD) at the Ojaja Park in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

He urged Nigerians to patronize goods and services made in the country to reduce import dependency and shore up the value of the Naira about other major currencies.

Oba Ogunwusi added that a lot of good things can happen in Nigeria

if we believe in ourselves.

