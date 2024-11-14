Yiaga Africa is currently briefing the press about the Ondo state election holding this Saturday.

In its pre-election report Yiaga Africa observed that there were instances of voter inducement during campaign activities.

The inducement ranged from two thousand naira to five thousand naira.

It also observed that there was voter education across the state.

Yiaga Africa intends to deploy 324 accredited observers across the state.

Yiaga Africa is currently briefing the press about the Ondo state election holding this Saturday.

Yiaga Africa is currently briefing the press about the Ondo state election holding this Saturday.

Yiaga Africa is currently briefing the press about the Ondo state election holding this Saturday.

Yiaga Africa is currently briefing the press about the Ondo state election holding this Saturday.

Yiaga Africa is currently briefing the press about the Ondo state election holding this Saturday.

Yiaga Africa is currently briefing the press about the Ondo state election holding this Saturday.

