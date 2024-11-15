The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has warned that any of its men caught in any act of compromise during Saturday’s election would be dismissed with immediate effect.

The Deputy Commandant-General Operations of NSCDC Philips Ayuba disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Akure, the Ondo state capital,

While confirming that the security agency had deployed a total of 6,225 personnel for the election, he emphasized that NSCDC is ready to maintain the record of successful and peaceful election exercises in the country.