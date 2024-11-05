The Special Assistant to Ondo State Governor on Mobilisation, Stephen Omobamidele Agbi, has led members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akoko North West Local Government on a solidarity walk on Monday, tagged the “1 Million March.”

This is aimed at galvanising more votes for governor Aiyedatiwa, in the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State.

Dr. Stephen Omobamidele Agbi, an indigene of Arigidi-Akoko in the local government, described the walk as an awareness exercise to reawaken the people’s consciousness and to spread the message of Aiyedatiwa in the local government.

Speaking to journalists, Dr. Omobamidele Stephen Agbi, the Deputy National Chairman South, Consolidated APC Grassroots Movement, emphasised the importance of uniting APC members and reminding the people of the need to support Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa beyond 2025.

The real estate mogul urged the people to cast their votes for Governor Aiyedatiwa so that he can complete his various developmental policies and ongoing projects.

A former leader of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon. Olumide Olugbenga Araoyinbo, stated that, with the number of people present at the solidarity walk, he is optimistic that the APC will win in Akoko North West with ease.

Hon. Gani Muhammed, the Special Adviser on Special Duties and Strategy to the Governor of Ondo State, encouraged people to come out in large numbers on the 16th of November to vote for Governor Aiyedatiwa.

He described the solidarity walk as a festive event leading up to an APC victory in the upcoming election.

The former chairman of Akoko North West Local Government, Hon. Ogunmilade Felix, advised the people of Ondo State to support Aiyedatiwa to ensure that the dividends of democracy reach rural areas more effectively.

“The solidarity walk is not just for APC members but for all residents and citizens of the local government,” Dr. Agbi stated.

Members of the APC were mobilised across the 10 wards within the local government.

Leaders and stakeholders in attendance included Hon. Charles Babalola, former House of Representatives aspirant; Hon. Cyril Olutayo Egunlayi, former House of Representatives aspirant; Hon. Mrs. Aiyegbusi, Special Assistant to the Governor and Hon. Chris Olorunfemi, Special Assistant to the Governor.

Others include; Hon. Jackson, former Personal Assistant to a House of Representatives member; Hon. Taofik Mohammed, LCDA Transition Committee Chairman of Irun/Ogbagi LCDA; and Hon. Olatunbosun Adebayo, APC Akoko North West Public Relations Officer.