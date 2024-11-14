Ahead of Saturday’s election in Ondo state, the Independent National Electoral Commission has commenced the distribution of sensitive electoral materials.

The exercise is currently underway at the Central Bank of Nigeria in Akure, where electoral officials from the 18 local governments are receiving the materials.

Agents of political parties and election observers are also present to monitor the process.