The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will deploy 4,002 BVAS machines for the conduct of the November 16 Governorship election in Ondo state.

The INEC resident electoral commissioner, Oluwatoyin Babalola is holding a stakeholders meeting at the international events and culture center popularly known as the Dome.

Advertisement

In attendance at the meeting are governorship candidates of the different political parties including Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Gbenga Edema of the New Nigeria People’s Democratic Party and Sola Ebiseni of the Labour Party.

Read also: https://www.tvcnews.tv/2024/11/apc-clears-all-seats-in-cross-river-state-lg-election/

Advertisement

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party is represented by former national vice chairman of the party, Eddy Olafeso.

Also in attendance are heads of security agencies and members of the civil society organisations.

The National Chairman of INEC, Mamood Yakubu also graced the occasion.

Advertisement

The Chairman of INEC, Mamood Yakubu says the Commission is ready for the November 16 Governorship in Ondo state.

He said the electoral body will ensure that the election is credible, free and fair.

The INEC chairman added that adequate security will be provided by security agencies on the election day.

Advertisement

The Nigeria Police Force will also deploy over 22,000 officers and men to monitor the conduct of the November 16 Governorship election in Ondo State.

The Inspector General Police, Kayode Egbetokun disclosed this at the Stakeholders meeting in Akure.

Mr. Egbetokun who was represented by the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 17, Abiodun Asabi urged leaders of political parties to call their members to order.

He said the police would work with other security agencies to ensure a peaceful poll

Advertisement

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will deploy 4,002 BVAS machines for the conduct of the November 16 Governorship election in Ondo state.

The INEC resident electoral commissioner, Oluwatoyin Babalola is holding a stakeholders meeting at the international events and culture center popularly known as the Dome.

Advertisement

In attendance at the meeting are governorship candidates of the different political parties including Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Gbenga Edema of the New Nigeria People’s Democratic Party and Sola Ebiseni of the Labour Party.

Read also: https://www.tvcnews.tv/2024/11/apc-clears-all-seats-in-cross-river-state-lg-election/

Advertisement

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party is represented by former national vice chairman of the party, Eddy Olafeso.

Also in attendance are heads of security agencies and members of the civil society organisations.

The National Chairman of INEC, Mamood Yakubu also graced the occasion.

Advertisement

The Chairman of INEC, Mamood Yakubu says the Commission is ready for the November 16 Governorship in Ondo state.

He said the electoral body will ensure that the election is credible, free and fair.

The INEC chairman added that adequate security will be provided by security agencies on the election day.

Advertisement

The Nigeria Police Force will also deploy over 22,000 officers and men to monitor the conduct of the November 16 Governorship election in Ondo State.

The Inspector General Police, Kayode Egbetokun disclosed this at the Stakeholders meeting in Akure.

Mr. Egbetokun who was represented by the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 17, Abiodun Asabi urged leaders of political parties to call their members to order.

He said the police would work with other security agencies to ensure a peaceful poll

Advertisement

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will deploy 4,002 BVAS machines for the conduct of the November 16 Governorship election in Ondo state.

The INEC resident electoral commissioner, Oluwatoyin Babalola is holding a stakeholders meeting at the international events and culture center popularly known as the Dome.

Advertisement

In attendance at the meeting are governorship candidates of the different political parties including Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Gbenga Edema of the New Nigeria People’s Democratic Party and Sola Ebiseni of the Labour Party.

Read also: https://www.tvcnews.tv/2024/11/apc-clears-all-seats-in-cross-river-state-lg-election/

Advertisement

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party is represented by former national vice chairman of the party, Eddy Olafeso.

Also in attendance are heads of security agencies and members of the civil society organisations.

The National Chairman of INEC, Mamood Yakubu also graced the occasion.

Advertisement

The Chairman of INEC, Mamood Yakubu says the Commission is ready for the November 16 Governorship in Ondo state.

He said the electoral body will ensure that the election is credible, free and fair.

The INEC chairman added that adequate security will be provided by security agencies on the election day.

Advertisement

The Nigeria Police Force will also deploy over 22,000 officers and men to monitor the conduct of the November 16 Governorship election in Ondo State.

The Inspector General Police, Kayode Egbetokun disclosed this at the Stakeholders meeting in Akure.

Mr. Egbetokun who was represented by the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 17, Abiodun Asabi urged leaders of political parties to call their members to order.

He said the police would work with other security agencies to ensure a peaceful poll

Advertisement

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will deploy 4,002 BVAS machines for the conduct of the November 16 Governorship election in Ondo state.

The INEC resident electoral commissioner, Oluwatoyin Babalola is holding a stakeholders meeting at the international events and culture center popularly known as the Dome.

Advertisement

In attendance at the meeting are governorship candidates of the different political parties including Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Gbenga Edema of the New Nigeria People’s Democratic Party and Sola Ebiseni of the Labour Party.

Read also: https://www.tvcnews.tv/2024/11/apc-clears-all-seats-in-cross-river-state-lg-election/

Advertisement

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party is represented by former national vice chairman of the party, Eddy Olafeso.

Also in attendance are heads of security agencies and members of the civil society organisations.

The National Chairman of INEC, Mamood Yakubu also graced the occasion.

Advertisement

The Chairman of INEC, Mamood Yakubu says the Commission is ready for the November 16 Governorship in Ondo state.

He said the electoral body will ensure that the election is credible, free and fair.

The INEC chairman added that adequate security will be provided by security agencies on the election day.

Advertisement

The Nigeria Police Force will also deploy over 22,000 officers and men to monitor the conduct of the November 16 Governorship election in Ondo State.

The Inspector General Police, Kayode Egbetokun disclosed this at the Stakeholders meeting in Akure.

Mr. Egbetokun who was represented by the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 17, Abiodun Asabi urged leaders of political parties to call their members to order.

He said the police would work with other security agencies to ensure a peaceful poll

Advertisement

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will deploy 4,002 BVAS machines for the conduct of the November 16 Governorship election in Ondo state.

The INEC resident electoral commissioner, Oluwatoyin Babalola is holding a stakeholders meeting at the international events and culture center popularly known as the Dome.

Advertisement

In attendance at the meeting are governorship candidates of the different political parties including Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Gbenga Edema of the New Nigeria People’s Democratic Party and Sola Ebiseni of the Labour Party.

Read also: https://www.tvcnews.tv/2024/11/apc-clears-all-seats-in-cross-river-state-lg-election/

Advertisement

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party is represented by former national vice chairman of the party, Eddy Olafeso.

Also in attendance are heads of security agencies and members of the civil society organisations.

The National Chairman of INEC, Mamood Yakubu also graced the occasion.

Advertisement

The Chairman of INEC, Mamood Yakubu says the Commission is ready for the November 16 Governorship in Ondo state.

He said the electoral body will ensure that the election is credible, free and fair.

The INEC chairman added that adequate security will be provided by security agencies on the election day.

Advertisement

The Nigeria Police Force will also deploy over 22,000 officers and men to monitor the conduct of the November 16 Governorship election in Ondo State.

The Inspector General Police, Kayode Egbetokun disclosed this at the Stakeholders meeting in Akure.

Mr. Egbetokun who was represented by the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 17, Abiodun Asabi urged leaders of political parties to call their members to order.

He said the police would work with other security agencies to ensure a peaceful poll

Advertisement

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will deploy 4,002 BVAS machines for the conduct of the November 16 Governorship election in Ondo state.

The INEC resident electoral commissioner, Oluwatoyin Babalola is holding a stakeholders meeting at the international events and culture center popularly known as the Dome.

Advertisement

In attendance at the meeting are governorship candidates of the different political parties including Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Gbenga Edema of the New Nigeria People’s Democratic Party and Sola Ebiseni of the Labour Party.

Read also: https://www.tvcnews.tv/2024/11/apc-clears-all-seats-in-cross-river-state-lg-election/

Advertisement

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party is represented by former national vice chairman of the party, Eddy Olafeso.

Also in attendance are heads of security agencies and members of the civil society organisations.

The National Chairman of INEC, Mamood Yakubu also graced the occasion.

Advertisement

The Chairman of INEC, Mamood Yakubu says the Commission is ready for the November 16 Governorship in Ondo state.

He said the electoral body will ensure that the election is credible, free and fair.

The INEC chairman added that adequate security will be provided by security agencies on the election day.

Advertisement

The Nigeria Police Force will also deploy over 22,000 officers and men to monitor the conduct of the November 16 Governorship election in Ondo State.

The Inspector General Police, Kayode Egbetokun disclosed this at the Stakeholders meeting in Akure.

Mr. Egbetokun who was represented by the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 17, Abiodun Asabi urged leaders of political parties to call their members to order.

He said the police would work with other security agencies to ensure a peaceful poll

Advertisement

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will deploy 4,002 BVAS machines for the conduct of the November 16 Governorship election in Ondo state.

The INEC resident electoral commissioner, Oluwatoyin Babalola is holding a stakeholders meeting at the international events and culture center popularly known as the Dome.

Advertisement

In attendance at the meeting are governorship candidates of the different political parties including Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Gbenga Edema of the New Nigeria People’s Democratic Party and Sola Ebiseni of the Labour Party.

Read also: https://www.tvcnews.tv/2024/11/apc-clears-all-seats-in-cross-river-state-lg-election/

Advertisement

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party is represented by former national vice chairman of the party, Eddy Olafeso.

Also in attendance are heads of security agencies and members of the civil society organisations.

The National Chairman of INEC, Mamood Yakubu also graced the occasion.

Advertisement

The Chairman of INEC, Mamood Yakubu says the Commission is ready for the November 16 Governorship in Ondo state.

He said the electoral body will ensure that the election is credible, free and fair.

The INEC chairman added that adequate security will be provided by security agencies on the election day.

Advertisement

The Nigeria Police Force will also deploy over 22,000 officers and men to monitor the conduct of the November 16 Governorship election in Ondo State.

The Inspector General Police, Kayode Egbetokun disclosed this at the Stakeholders meeting in Akure.

Mr. Egbetokun who was represented by the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 17, Abiodun Asabi urged leaders of political parties to call their members to order.

He said the police would work with other security agencies to ensure a peaceful poll

Advertisement

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will deploy 4,002 BVAS machines for the conduct of the November 16 Governorship election in Ondo state.

The INEC resident electoral commissioner, Oluwatoyin Babalola is holding a stakeholders meeting at the international events and culture center popularly known as the Dome.

Advertisement

In attendance at the meeting are governorship candidates of the different political parties including Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Gbenga Edema of the New Nigeria People’s Democratic Party and Sola Ebiseni of the Labour Party.

Read also: https://www.tvcnews.tv/2024/11/apc-clears-all-seats-in-cross-river-state-lg-election/

Advertisement

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party is represented by former national vice chairman of the party, Eddy Olafeso.

Also in attendance are heads of security agencies and members of the civil society organisations.

The National Chairman of INEC, Mamood Yakubu also graced the occasion.

Advertisement

The Chairman of INEC, Mamood Yakubu says the Commission is ready for the November 16 Governorship in Ondo state.

He said the electoral body will ensure that the election is credible, free and fair.

The INEC chairman added that adequate security will be provided by security agencies on the election day.

Advertisement

The Nigeria Police Force will also deploy over 22,000 officers and men to monitor the conduct of the November 16 Governorship election in Ondo State.

The Inspector General Police, Kayode Egbetokun disclosed this at the Stakeholders meeting in Akure.

Mr. Egbetokun who was represented by the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 17, Abiodun Asabi urged leaders of political parties to call their members to order.

He said the police would work with other security agencies to ensure a peaceful poll