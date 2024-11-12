The National Association of Ondo State Students (NAOSS) and Convener of the Aiyedatiwa Students Movement (ASM), on Tuesday expressed commitment to work for the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate and the governor of the state, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The Global President of the NAOSS, Hammed Oyelade, during a press conference in Akure, Ondo state capital, said their support for Aiyedatiwa was consequent upon the fact that Aiyedatiwa has exhibited the qualities to lead the state right, especially in the area of education.

Oyelade said ” We stand here today to express our profound appreciation and unwavering support for His Excellency, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, the Executive Governor of Ondo State.

“Since taking office, Governor Aiyedatiwa has demonstrated exemplary leadership, commitment to progress, and a keen understanding of the needs of the people, especially the youth and students of our great state.

Advertisement

“His impactful policies and initiatives especially in the education sector have set the stage for sustainable development and the elevation of Ondo State on the national map. His notable achievements include:

teacher Recruitment Drive: Employing over 2,000 teachers to boost education quality across the state’

He also noted that the Aiyedatiwa’s administration has embarked on renovation of public primary and secondary schools to provide conducive learning environments, with Introducing free shuttle buses for secondary school students, ensuring safe and accessible transportation.

He said tye present administration has Increased the subventions of tertiary institutions, empowering them to provide topnotch education, and payment of WAEC fees for public school students, alleviating financial burdens and promoting academic excellence.

Advertisement

He said “Governor Aiyedatiwa has strengthened the scholarship and bursary programs, enabling more students to pursue higher education without the burden of financial constraints by allocating N335 million for bursaries and scholarships to support students’ academic pursuits.

“His administration has launched innovative programs aimed at skill development and job creation, such as the One Youth, One Skill initiative.

“The governor has also provided financial empowerment to young entrepreneurs with promising business ideas, helping them establish and grow their ventures.

“Aiyedatiwa has ensured the prompt payment of wages allowances to staff of state-owned institutions, fostering a stable academic environment and boosting morale within the education sector.

Advertisement

“These achievements highlight why we, as students, are united in our support for the continuity of Governor Aiyedatiwa’s leadership.

“His visionary approach and dedication to the growth of Ondo State have not only strengthened our educational system but have also uplifted the spirits of young people and fostered a renewed sense of hope”

Urging students across the state, he said “I call on all students to come out in mass and exercise your civic duty. Your vote is not just a choice; it is a declaration of your commitment to the future of Ondo State.

“Let us stand firm in our resolve to support Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, whose leadership promises continuity, stability, and progress for all.

Advertisement

“Together, we can ensure that the strides we have witnessed so far continue for years to come”