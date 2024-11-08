The Chairman of the National Peace Committee, Retired General Abdulsalami Abubakar has urged political parties participating in the Ondo State Governorship election to shun violence before during and after the election.

Mr. Abdulsalami Abubakar spoke at the signing of peace accord by the Governorship Candidates.

He also advised the parties to abide by the rule of the game

Advertisement

The chairman tasked the police to ensure that the election is peaceful and credible.

The chairman of the Committee, Abdulsalami Abubakar led other members to the venue of the event.

Advertisement

The Chairman of the National Peace Committee, Retired General Abdulsalami Abubakar has urged political parties participating in the Ondo State Governorship election to shun violence before during and after the election.

Mr. Abdulsalami Abubakar spoke at the signing of peace accord by the Governorship Candidates.

He also advised the parties to abide by the rule of the game

Advertisement

The chairman tasked the police to ensure that the election is peaceful and credible.

The chairman of the Committee, Abdulsalami Abubakar led other members to the venue of the event.

Advertisement

The Chairman of the National Peace Committee, Retired General Abdulsalami Abubakar has urged political parties participating in the Ondo State Governorship election to shun violence before during and after the election.

Mr. Abdulsalami Abubakar spoke at the signing of peace accord by the Governorship Candidates.

He also advised the parties to abide by the rule of the game

Advertisement

The chairman tasked the police to ensure that the election is peaceful and credible.

The chairman of the Committee, Abdulsalami Abubakar led other members to the venue of the event.

Advertisement

The Chairman of the National Peace Committee, Retired General Abdulsalami Abubakar has urged political parties participating in the Ondo State Governorship election to shun violence before during and after the election.

Mr. Abdulsalami Abubakar spoke at the signing of peace accord by the Governorship Candidates.

He also advised the parties to abide by the rule of the game

Advertisement

The chairman tasked the police to ensure that the election is peaceful and credible.

The chairman of the Committee, Abdulsalami Abubakar led other members to the venue of the event.

Advertisement

The Chairman of the National Peace Committee, Retired General Abdulsalami Abubakar has urged political parties participating in the Ondo State Governorship election to shun violence before during and after the election.

Mr. Abdulsalami Abubakar spoke at the signing of peace accord by the Governorship Candidates.

He also advised the parties to abide by the rule of the game

Advertisement

The chairman tasked the police to ensure that the election is peaceful and credible.

The chairman of the Committee, Abdulsalami Abubakar led other members to the venue of the event.

Advertisement

The Chairman of the National Peace Committee, Retired General Abdulsalami Abubakar has urged political parties participating in the Ondo State Governorship election to shun violence before during and after the election.

Mr. Abdulsalami Abubakar spoke at the signing of peace accord by the Governorship Candidates.

He also advised the parties to abide by the rule of the game

Advertisement

The chairman tasked the police to ensure that the election is peaceful and credible.

The chairman of the Committee, Abdulsalami Abubakar led other members to the venue of the event.

Advertisement

The Chairman of the National Peace Committee, Retired General Abdulsalami Abubakar has urged political parties participating in the Ondo State Governorship election to shun violence before during and after the election.

Mr. Abdulsalami Abubakar spoke at the signing of peace accord by the Governorship Candidates.

He also advised the parties to abide by the rule of the game

Advertisement

The chairman tasked the police to ensure that the election is peaceful and credible.

The chairman of the Committee, Abdulsalami Abubakar led other members to the venue of the event.

Advertisement

The Chairman of the National Peace Committee, Retired General Abdulsalami Abubakar has urged political parties participating in the Ondo State Governorship election to shun violence before during and after the election.

Mr. Abdulsalami Abubakar spoke at the signing of peace accord by the Governorship Candidates.

He also advised the parties to abide by the rule of the game

Advertisement

The chairman tasked the police to ensure that the election is peaceful and credible.

The chairman of the Committee, Abdulsalami Abubakar led other members to the venue of the event.