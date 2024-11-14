The Ondo State Government has declared Friday, 15th November, 2024 as Work-Free Day for Public Servants in the State to enable them participate in Saturday’s Governorship Election.

This was contained in a circular issued by the Permanent Secretary,

Office of the Head of Service, Femi Ayodele.

The circular noted that this will enable public servants to travel to their various communities to exercise their civic responsibilities.

It also directed all Accounting Officers to disseminate the content of the circular to all staff of their respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

