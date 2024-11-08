The Civil Society Organisations in Ondo have rejected the call for the removal of the state Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mrs Oluwatoyin Babalola ahead the November 16 governorship election.

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party wants the Chairman of the INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to redeploy Babalola, saying the party has no confidence in her leadership of the commission in the state to conduct the forthcoming poll.

Addressing journalists in Akure, the state capital, the Chairman of all CSOs in Ondo State, Franklin Oloniju disclosed that there was mobilisation going on by some groups in the state, calling for the REC’s redeployment.

He described the mobilisation as an attempt to disrupt the preparation for the election.