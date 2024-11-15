Japanese Princess Yuriko, eldest member of the imperial family and the wife of wartime Emperor Hirohito’s brother, has died after her health lately declined, according to palace sources.

She was aged 101.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, Yuriko passed away at a hospital in Tokyo on Friday. Although the cause of death was not disclosed.

Born in 1923 as an aristocrat, Yuriko married at age 18 to Prince Mikasa, the younger brother of Hirohito and the uncle of current Emperor Naruhito, months before the start of World War II.

She has recounted living in a shelter with her husband and their baby daughter after their residence was burned down in the US fire bombings of Tokyo in the final months of the war in 1945.

Yuriko raised five children and supported Mikasa’s research into ancient Near Eastern history while also serving her official duties and taking part in philanthropic activities.

She outlived her husband and all three sons.

Her death reduces Japan’s rapidly dwindling imperial family to 16 people, including four men, as the country faces the dilemma of how to maintain the royal family while conservatives in the governing party insist on retaining male-only succession.

The 1947 Imperial House Law, which largely preserves conservative prewar family values, allows only males to take the throne and forces female royal family members who marry commoners to lose their royal status.

The youngest male member of the imperial family, Prince Hisahito — the nephew of Emperor Naruhito — is currently the last heir apparent, posing a major problem for a system that doesn’t allow empresses.

The government is debating how to keep succession stable without relying on women.

Yuriko had lived a healthy life as a centenarian before suffering a stroke and pneumonia in March. S

he enjoyed exercise in the morning while watching a daily fitness program on television, the Imperial Household Agency said.

Yuriko was hospitalised after her stroke and had been in and out of intensive care since then. Her overall condition deteriorated over the past week before she finally died.