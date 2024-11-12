Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has announced Barr. Musa U. Ikhilor as Secretary to State Government (SSG); Hon. Samson Osagie PhD as Attorney General and Commissioner For Justice; and Dr Cyril Adams Oshiomhole as Commissioner for Health.

The nomination of Osagie and Oshiomhole will be confirmed by the Edo State House of Assembly when they are forwarded soon by Governor Okpebholo.

Barr. Ikhilor was born on the 6th of August 1980 at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Benin City, Edo State. Barr. Ikhilor attended Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he obtained an LL.B in 2008 (Second class Upper Division).

In 2009, he obtained a B.L. (Second class Upper Division) at the Nigerian Law School and was enrolled as a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. In 2017, Barr. Ikhilor proceeded to acquire his Masters degree in Telecommunications Law (LL.M) from same Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Advertisement

Barr. Ikhilor has over 11 years of experience in Legislative Drafting, Parliamentary Administration, Lawmaking procedure and processes, Constitutional drafting and amendment, and general Legislative Governance issues working in various capacities at the National Assembly.

In 2019, he was appointed as a Consultant to the Federal House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the review of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, where he has been closely analysing and reviewing matters on Gender Equity, Human Rights, and strengthening Institutions of Government and creating efficient and transparent processes and systems to deliver Good Governance.

Also in 2019, he was appointed as Senior Special Assistant and later Special Adviser to the Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria who also doubled as the 1st Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament.

In May 2022, he was assigned to act as Chief of Staff to the Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria when the substantive Chief of Staff resigned to contest in the 2023 parliamentary elections.

Advertisement

In June 2022, Barr. Ikhilor was appointed by the Supreme of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as a Notary Public.

Barr. Ikhilor is active in Business, Corporate Legal Practice and social works where he serves as the Managing Partner of Springfield Legal Consult and as the Executive Director & Board of Trustees member of Amana Legacy Foundation.

In addition to these roles, he also provides consultancy services to several private and public sector entities. He is married with children.

Dr. Samson Osagie, the nominee for State Attorney-General, is a private legal practitioner having been called to the Nigerian Bar on March 22nd, 1995.

Advertisement

He is also the current vice president of the African Bar Association (West African Region).

Born on November 11, 1967, Dr. Osagie hails from Uhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo State.

He was a two term member of the Edo State House of Assembly and also the House of Representatives where he rose to the position of the Minority Whip.

He has been involved in intensive Legal practice across Nigeria and the African continent.

Advertisement

He holds a First degree in Law from the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile- Ife, a qualifying Certificate for Law practice from the Nigerian Law School, a triple Master degrees in Law, Public Administration and International Relations.

He also bagged a Doctorate Degree in Political Economy and Development Studies.

He has been Legal Adviser, Solicitor, and Consultant to many Corporate Organizations and development partners.

Dr Cyril Adams Oshiomhole’s academic journey began at St. Anne’s Primary School, followed by Command Secondary School, where.

Advertisement

He later pursued higher education at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he earned his Bachelor’s degree in Medicine and Surgery (MBBS).

Oshiomhole enrolled at Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine, New Orleans, LA. where he obtained a Master of Science in Public Health (MSPH, majoring in Environmental Health, Toxicology, and Disaster Management).

His academic pursuits continued at Harvard University, Boston ,where he underwent postgraduate training in Clinical Research and at Queen Mary University, London, where he studied Gastroenterology.