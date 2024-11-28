Lack of adequate waste management often results in air pollution, water contamination, and land deterioration.

Dapo Abiodun, the Governor of Ogun State, made the announcement in Abeokuta during a workshop for public health officers, waste managers, and other key stakeholders in waste management and the environment.

The government of Ogun State has admitted that, while the state’s high concentration of enterprises as the nation’s industrial hub produces wealth, it also causes pollution and waste management problems.

The Ogun State Waste Management Agency has organized a program to educate key environmental and waste management stakeholders on how to handle and dispose of industrial waste, as well as how to regulate things that affect the environment, in order to maintain a cleaner, safer environment free of diseases and significant environmental challenges.

The Commissioner for Environment in the state, Ola Oresanya said the state has improved on the issue of environmental and still plan to do better with different programmes, policies and laws guiding the sector.

The Governor of the State, Dapo Abiodun was represented by his Deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele.

She emphasised the commitment of the Governor in ensuring that the state remains clean and safe in order to protect the lives of the people and to further attract investors.

Participants say they are happy that the government came up with the programme and promised to continue to follow the laws guiding the environment and waste handling in the state.

Those in attendance in the two-day programme include, public health officers, representatives of industries, recycling companies, waste managers among others.