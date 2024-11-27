As Nigerians join people across the globe to mark the year 2024 World AIDS Day, Ogun State Government has re-emphasised the commitment of Governor Dapo Abiodun’s administration in caring and reducing the spread of the virus among residents, especially the mother to child transmission.

While speaking on the theme of the programme designed to commemorate to day, “Take the Right Path: Sustain HIV Response, Stop HIV among Children in Ogun State and Nigeria,”; the Commissioner for Health, Tomi Coker said about 30,350 individuals are receiving HIV treatment, with children making up approximately 2% of this population.

She added that the statistic highlights the urgent need to focus on preventing mother-to-child transmission and ensuring that children living with HIV have access to the care and treatment they need and the State Government has been very responsive.

