The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has resumed its orientation programme for new corps members in Zamfara state after one year three months

The NYSC Orientation camp in the State was temporarily suspended in August, 2023 for reasons not made public

Corps members deployed to Zamfara state within the period that orientation programme was temporarily suspended were attending camps in Sokoto and Kebbi States

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state has restated his administration’s commitment to the development of education and the protection of corp members deployed to the state.

Governor Lawal stated this at the swearing-in ceremony of the young graduates deployed to the state for the 2024 Batch C Stream 1 service year held at the UBEC Training Centre, Gusau

The Governor who was represented by the permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth Development says the resumption of the NYSC camping activities marks a significant milestone in the state’s journey to peace and stability

He described the NYSC programme as a rallying point for the nation’s young graduates to immerse themselves with the cultures and traditions of other parts of the country

Mr. Lawal commended the managers of the NYSC scheme for their achievements in the past fifty one years assuring that “as a government, we will continue to partner with the NYSC to ensure that the state derives maximally the benefits of this lofty programme”.

While welcoming the Corps Members to the Zamfara, Governor Lawal however insist that his government will pay full attention to the security and welfare of corps members as well as provide all necessary needs during their camp

Also in his remark, the Zamfara state coordinator, Muhammed Lawan Ahmed thanked the State government, security agencies, the NYSC top management for their support in ensuring the smooth resumption of the orientation exercise

He disclosed that a sizeable Corps Members were deployed to the state for the current service year.

Mr. Ahmed highlighted the essence of the orientation programme, nothing that the Corps Members will be exposed to various lectures, drills, skills acquisition as well as citizenship and leadership programmes.

He appealed to the governor for the prompt payment and increase in the allowances paid to the Corps Members by the State

‘We have quite a considerable number on corps members serving as doctors, nurses, teachers and engineers in various sectors of the state. In view of the current economic situation, I am appealing for the payment of their stipends commensurate with their colleagues in other states”, Ahmed Said.

Dignitaries at the event includes the Commander 1 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Timothy Opurum, the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Dalijan Shehu, The representative of the Director DSS, Commander federal fire service, among others.

