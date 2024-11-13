The Correspondents Chapel of Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Zamfara State Council, congratulates Senator Abdul’aziz Yari on his conferment of the Traditional title of “MARAFAN SAKKWATO” by His Eminence, The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III.

The felicitation is contained in a press statement signed by the Chairman of the Zamfara Correspondents chapel, Ishaq Zaki Tambuwal.

Ex- Governor Abdul’azeez Yari according to the statement deserve the traditional title for his outstanding performance in a areas of leadership and for being one of the prominent Nigerians leaders who always put smiles on the faces of the masses.

The Traditional title of MARAFAN SAKKWATO on Senator Yari will further move him to do more.

“We believe the traditional titile on Senator Yari will further push him to do more than strengthen the cordial relationship established by the late Marafan Sakkwato, Umaru Aliyu Shinkafi, Sultanate Council and the People of Zamfara state” The statement reads.

“The Leadership of the Correspondents Chapel of Zamfara NUJ warmly congratulates Senator Abdul’aziz Yari and pray for more wins” He added.

“ it is a well-deserved recognition considering the red chamber lawmaker’s contributions to the development of Zamfara and Nigeria in at large”

The Correspondents chapel leadership also expressed gratitude to the ex- governor for the show of love to his constituents and all Zamfara residents at all times.

