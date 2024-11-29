Governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma says adherence to journalism tenets of accuracy, fairness and accountability will ensure responsive practice that will objectively hold the government accountable.

The Governor spoke at the 8th Triennial delegate conference of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Owerri the Imo State capital.

Members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists from all around Nigeria converged in a hall for the event.

Advertisement

They are in Owerri the Imo State capital for their 8th Triennial delegates conference to elect new officials who will pilot the affairs of the union for the next three years.

Theme of the conference is “Media and Democracy.

Advertisement

The governor of Imo State Hope Uzodinma asked the leadership of NUJ to work very hard to deal with the challenges of misinformation and disinformation that is prevalent in journalism practice

Earlier in his speech, the outgoing national chairman of NUJ Chris Isiguzo commended Imo State government for creating an enabling environment for journalism practice despite daunting challenges

The chairman of the occasion Osita Izunaso who was represented, advised media practitioners on balanced reportage.

The delegates at the 8th Triennial conference elected Alhassan Yahaya as the new National President of Nigeria Union of Journalist.