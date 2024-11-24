The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) is calling on citizens to take ownership of government assets in their areas to ensure the safety and security of these critical national assets.

This call was made at a one day seminar in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

Vandalism, theft, and damage to national assets like continuous collapse of the national grid affects everyone and has ripple effects on the country’s economy.

The seminar to put this on the front burner is a collaborative approach between the NSCDC and stakeholders in Uvwie council area.

Advertisement

This is aimed at maintaining and protecting public property by taking responsibility and ownership.

Participants which include traditional leaders, women and youth pledged to be proactive in ensuring assets are not vandalized or damaged.

By working together with communities, the NSCDC believes the safety and security of government assets can be guaranteed thereby contributing to national development and growth.