Osun State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Emmanuel Sotiyo has paraded three persons including a tanker driver, Afeez Adegbola suspected to have diverted fuel meant for an NNPC station in Osogbo to an independent fuel station in Ikirun.

The suspects were arrested with NNPC truck with registration number AGG 959XA by personnel of the Command following a tipoff by some members of the public.

Commandant Emmanuel Sotiyo described the act as a sabotage and an embarrassment to the federal Government with a warning to those in such act to desist or face the weight of the law.

According to him, the suspects made confessional statement that the whole content of 40, 000 litres was meant to be delivered at NNPC Mega Station but was directed by his company to deliver only 30,000 while the remaining 10,000 should be taken to a private filling station at Ikirun.

He assures that at the expiration of investigations, the suspects will be charged to a court of competent jurisdiction, where their fate will be determined.

He assures that at the expiration of investigations, the suspects will be charged to a court of competent jurisdiction, where their fate will be determined.