National Sports Commission (NSC) Chairman, Shehu Dikko, has urged all departments within the commission to adopt innovative and unconventional approaches benchmarked against bets internal practices to drive sustainable sports development and economic growth in the nation.

Speaking during a departmental briefing from each of the unit’s structure, organization ansn operations, on Monday, Dikko emphasized the need for the NSC to move beyond traditional routine structures but more effective approach.

He stressed that a restructured, compact, professional and functional system is essential to developing a sustainable sports economy and that is what the NSC intends to entrenched.

Dikko also specifically charged departments to “wear their thinking caps” and devise new strategies to cultivate new strategies in delivering their mandates and functions across Nigeria.

“We all should ensure we are structured to have a functional system,” he noted, underscoring that proper organizational frameworks will be vital to meeting the objectives of the administration.

As the NSC Chairman charts a new vision, his focus on innovative thinking and structured development is expected to foster a thriving sports ecosystem, a strong sports economy and indeed benefiting athletes and strengthening Nigeria’s standing in the global sports arena.