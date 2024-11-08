Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has raised concerns over the urgent need to address climate change, calling it a threat to national security and stability.

He described climate change as a force worsening inequalities and triggering conflicts, especially across Northern Nigeria.

Northern Nigeria has been hit hard by climate change, with rising temperatures, unpredictable rainfall, and desert encroachment.

Advertisement

These changes have exacerbated resource scarcity, fueling tensions between communities competing for farmland, water, and pasture.

In response, state governors, clerics, and agencies gathered for an urgent meeting in Kaduna to address these challenges and seek pathways to peace.

Advertisement

Governor Uba Sani urged Northern leaders to invest in sustainable agriculture, improved water management, and disaster preparedness.

The discussions emphasised the role of religious and community leaders in fostering peaceful coexistence and promoting climate-resilient agricultural practices.

A joint call to action was made, urging both state and federal governments to increase investment in sustainable agriculture, water management, and climate adaptation strategies.