The wife of Anambra State Governor Nonye Soludo has advocated promotion of the three dictators to healthy living campaign across schools, communities, religious institutions and families in the State.

She made this public at the Inauguration of the programme at Nwafor Orizu College of Education Nsugbe, tagged “School Club, ‘Healthy Living With Nonye Soludo,’” aims to promote and encourage healthy living among students.

She underscores the benefits of promoting good nutrition, physical exercise and adequate sleep.

She charged teachers to include regular Healthy living teachings to students and parents .

Representative of World Health Organization and Rectors of the college insist people should fashion their being around keeping healthy always.

