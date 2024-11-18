As part of efforts aimed at promoting tolerance and peace in Nigeria, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) is spearheading the promotion of key aspects of the National Values Charter in collaboration with other stakeholders.

NOA, working with Pearl Trade West Africa, will host major events including National Festival of Tolerance and Peaceful Coexistence Summit, and the International Tolerance and Peace Expo.

The initiatives are crucial steps towards creating a more inclusive and harmonious society in Nigeria and the West Africa region, and are crucial for the implementation of the Nigeria National Values Charter.

The collaborating partner, Pearl Trade West Africa said the project would include a National Festival of Tolerance and Peaceful Coexistence and a Summit that will unite diverse groups of stakeholders from across Nigeria, including government officials, members house of assembly, religious leaders, organised private sector, members of the academia, media and entertainment practitioners, community representatives, civil society organisations as well as women and youth groups.

The other group is the International Tolerance and Peace Expo, that will take place from November 16th to 22nd, 2025, that will feature participations from West African nations and heads of international organisations.

It also stressed that the Expo would showcase innovative initiatives promoting peace and tolerance, facilitating cross-border collaborations, and also cultivate a shared understanding of the importance of peaceful coexistence at both regional and global levels.