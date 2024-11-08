Examination of witnesses is a major pillar of trial advocacy and due to the Nigerian legal system being adversarial and accusatorial rather than inquisitorial, proceedings take the form of a contest between the prosecution, plaintiff and the defendant.

One of the major issues being contested over the years is the lack of detailed provisions or guidelines for the admissibility of electronically generated evidence, which can lead to misunderstandings between weight and admissibility .

To address this, the Lagos state government ministry of Justice , office of the public defenders in collaboration with the national institute for trial advocacy and jones day organised a five day training on cross examination of expert witness, employment issues and instituting cases at the national industrial court .

