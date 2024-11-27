The Director General/CEO of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Abisoye Coker-Odusote says the agency has issued the National Identification Number to about 115 million Nigerians.

She disclosed this during a media roundtable in Lagos.

The NIMC database shows that about 104 million NINs have been issued as at December 2023.

This means over 10 million NINs have been issued so far this year.

The Director General, NIMC believes every Nigerian must have a unique identification number, in order to bridge the gap between the citizens and the government.

She added that Identification Number is not just a series of numbers but a means to accessing government services directly without any intermediary.

The event also had a panel session, where the Director, Card Management Services, Peter Iwegbu, said that the commission has come up with a new card that has dual functionality and the payment for the card will be uniform

The Director General assured that with the passage of the Data Protection Act and the establishment of the Data Protection Commission, the digital rights of citizens are protected.