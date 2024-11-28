The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi says some of the nation’s laws are outdated and need to be urgently reviewed.

Mr Fagbemi said this in Ikogosi-Ekiti at the opening of a four-day retreat for members of the committee for review of outdated Nigerian laws organised by the Federal Ministry of Justice.

A retreat was organised for members of the Nigeria law review committee.

Members of the committee were asked to observe the lapses in the existing laws which needed to be urgently reviewed to align with international best practices.

Nigeria’s attorney General, Lateef Fagbemi says the review would not only engender socio-economic growth and development but would also attract foreign investment into the country.

The Chairman of the Nigerian Laws Review Committee, Olawale Fapohunda (SAN), said the retreat was organised to fine-tune the strategies towards achieving the mandate of reviewing the outdated laws within the stipulated timeline.

More than twenty years after the laws of the federal government of Nigeria were last reviewed, the attorney General of the federation has assured Nigerians that the current review will take care of every loophole and ensure improvement in Foreign Direct investment.