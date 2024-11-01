Nigeria is set to deploy 16 engineering experts as volunteers to Uganda and Rwanda.

The 16 volunteers will serve these countries for 2 years before returning to Nigeria.

Nigeria’s foreign policy aims at strengthening the country’s relevance not just in Africa but across the Pacific.

Part of the effort at implementing this policy is the provision of technical support to other countries through the Directorate of Technical Aid Corp where countries in Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific request professionals from Nigeria

This set of volunteers is about the 8th cohort sent from Nigeria to these regions this year alone.

So far, over 200 experts have been sent in 2024

Over the 37 years that the Directorate has existed, over 10,000 volunteers have been sent to more than 40 countries as Nigeria’s contribution to development in these other countries

These cohorts are expected to return in 2 years.

