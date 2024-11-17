Nigeria’s Super Eagles will go all out for victory against Rwanda on Monday, even with leadership of group D and a ticket to the 35th Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco secured, says Head Coach Augustine Eguavoen.

The three-time African champions are determined to sustain their recent form and spirit ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers that resume in four months, and Coach Augustine Eguavoen believes the absence of grieving goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, defender Olaoluwa Aina and in-form forward Ademola Lookman will not stop their momentum.

First-choice goalkeeper Nwabali has been excused from camp to visit family and relations following the demise of his father, and English Premier League side Nottingham Forest begged for wing-back Olaoluwa Aina to be allowed to fly back to the United Kingdom for a crucial tie, with Nigeria already qualified for the AFCON.

Rapid-raider Ademola Lookman, with two goals in the qualifiers like team mate Victor Osimhen, suffered a knock in the front end of this window’s double-header, against Benin Republic’s Cheetahs in Abidjan on Thursday, and left camp on Saturday.

Advertisement

The Super Eagles are not unaware of the fact that the Amavubi are in the same 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying group with them, and that they (Rwanda) are the next opponents when the World Cup qualifying campaign resumes in March 2025.

Monday’s encounter will see the return of former number one safe hands Maduka Okoye, and Bright Osayi-Samuel could start at right wing-back in the absence of Aina, with Bruno Onyemaechi at left wing-back, and Captain William Ekong and Calvin Bassey at centre-back.

Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Frank Onyeka, Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Raphael Onyedika are still the options in the middle.

Victor Osimhen, whose goal earned the one point in Abidjan that took Nigeria to the top of the pool, will hope to score against the Amavubi, having come quite close a number of times when he joined the fray as a second-half substitute in Kigali in September.

Advertisement

He also has the target of overtaking former captain Olusegun Odegbami on the goals’ tally for Nigeria.

The absence of Lookman means so much will be expected from fit-fighting and usually-dependable Moses Simon, with Samuel Chukwueze, Sadiq Umar, Kelechi Iheanacho and Victor Boniface all in the race for slots in the fore.