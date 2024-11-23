Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, says Nigeria risks losing more than one trillion naira annually in tax revenue with the proposed amendment to the National Tobacco Control Act.

But the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria, MDCAN and civil society groups in the health sector insist the proposed amendments is a good move to strengthen Nigeria’s tobacco framework.

Several health advocacy groups say the enactment of the National Tobacco Control Act in 2015 is a significant achievement for public health in the country.

Advertisement

The Act aligns with global public health goals including the World Health Organisation Framework on Convention on Tobacco Control.

After almost ten years in operation, lawmakers are proposing amendments to reduce the 100 metre space between primary smokers and secondary smokers to 30 metres.

A public hearing by the House Committee on Healthcare Services provides some contributions to the proposed amendments.

Advertisement

At the technical session, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, cautioned against enacting laws that will jeopardise the economic recovery drive of the President Bola Tinubu administration.

MAN says Nigeria stands to lose huge revenues if the lawmakers go ahead with the proposed amendments

Director, Research and Economic Policy Division of MAN, says the proposed amendments will stifle the industry and throw many Manufacturers out of job

His views were rejected by many civil society groups in attendance. They insisted there is no National Tobacco Smoking (Control) Act, and therefore, no basis for any amendments.

Advertisement

Although they support amendments to the National Tobacco Control Act of 2015, they highlighted several recommendations.

The civil society organisations (CSOs) disagreed with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria’s (MAN) position and prioritised human health

Lawmakers also allowed inputs from the public into a bill for an Act to amend the National Insurance Authority Act, 2021.

A bill for an act to establish institute of health service administrator, sponsored by Edo lawmaker, Billy Osawaru also received inputs from professionals, many of whom lend support to the creation of the proposed institute.

Advertisement

Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, says Nigeria risks losing more than one trillion naira annually in tax revenue with the proposed amendment to the National Tobacco Control Act.

But the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria, MDCAN and civil society groups in the health sector insist the proposed amendments is a good move to strengthen Nigeria’s tobacco framework.

Several health advocacy groups say the enactment of the National Tobacco Control Act in 2015 is a significant achievement for public health in the country.

Advertisement

The Act aligns with global public health goals including the World Health Organisation Framework on Convention on Tobacco Control.

After almost ten years in operation, lawmakers are proposing amendments to reduce the 100 metre space between primary smokers and secondary smokers to 30 metres.

A public hearing by the House Committee on Healthcare Services provides some contributions to the proposed amendments.

Advertisement

At the technical session, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, cautioned against enacting laws that will jeopardise the economic recovery drive of the President Bola Tinubu administration.

MAN says Nigeria stands to lose huge revenues if the lawmakers go ahead with the proposed amendments

Director, Research and Economic Policy Division of MAN, says the proposed amendments will stifle the industry and throw many Manufacturers out of job

His views were rejected by many civil society groups in attendance. They insisted there is no National Tobacco Smoking (Control) Act, and therefore, no basis for any amendments.

Advertisement

Although they support amendments to the National Tobacco Control Act of 2015, they highlighted several recommendations.

The civil society organisations (CSOs) disagreed with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria’s (MAN) position and prioritised human health

Lawmakers also allowed inputs from the public into a bill for an Act to amend the National Insurance Authority Act, 2021.

A bill for an act to establish institute of health service administrator, sponsored by Edo lawmaker, Billy Osawaru also received inputs from professionals, many of whom lend support to the creation of the proposed institute.

Advertisement

Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, says Nigeria risks losing more than one trillion naira annually in tax revenue with the proposed amendment to the National Tobacco Control Act.

But the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria, MDCAN and civil society groups in the health sector insist the proposed amendments is a good move to strengthen Nigeria’s tobacco framework.

Several health advocacy groups say the enactment of the National Tobacco Control Act in 2015 is a significant achievement for public health in the country.

Advertisement

The Act aligns with global public health goals including the World Health Organisation Framework on Convention on Tobacco Control.

After almost ten years in operation, lawmakers are proposing amendments to reduce the 100 metre space between primary smokers and secondary smokers to 30 metres.

A public hearing by the House Committee on Healthcare Services provides some contributions to the proposed amendments.

Advertisement

At the technical session, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, cautioned against enacting laws that will jeopardise the economic recovery drive of the President Bola Tinubu administration.

MAN says Nigeria stands to lose huge revenues if the lawmakers go ahead with the proposed amendments

Director, Research and Economic Policy Division of MAN, says the proposed amendments will stifle the industry and throw many Manufacturers out of job

His views were rejected by many civil society groups in attendance. They insisted there is no National Tobacco Smoking (Control) Act, and therefore, no basis for any amendments.

Advertisement

Although they support amendments to the National Tobacco Control Act of 2015, they highlighted several recommendations.

The civil society organisations (CSOs) disagreed with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria’s (MAN) position and prioritised human health

Lawmakers also allowed inputs from the public into a bill for an Act to amend the National Insurance Authority Act, 2021.

A bill for an act to establish institute of health service administrator, sponsored by Edo lawmaker, Billy Osawaru also received inputs from professionals, many of whom lend support to the creation of the proposed institute.

Advertisement

Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, says Nigeria risks losing more than one trillion naira annually in tax revenue with the proposed amendment to the National Tobacco Control Act.

But the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria, MDCAN and civil society groups in the health sector insist the proposed amendments is a good move to strengthen Nigeria’s tobacco framework.

Several health advocacy groups say the enactment of the National Tobacco Control Act in 2015 is a significant achievement for public health in the country.

Advertisement

The Act aligns with global public health goals including the World Health Organisation Framework on Convention on Tobacco Control.

After almost ten years in operation, lawmakers are proposing amendments to reduce the 100 metre space between primary smokers and secondary smokers to 30 metres.

A public hearing by the House Committee on Healthcare Services provides some contributions to the proposed amendments.

Advertisement

At the technical session, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, cautioned against enacting laws that will jeopardise the economic recovery drive of the President Bola Tinubu administration.

MAN says Nigeria stands to lose huge revenues if the lawmakers go ahead with the proposed amendments

Director, Research and Economic Policy Division of MAN, says the proposed amendments will stifle the industry and throw many Manufacturers out of job

His views were rejected by many civil society groups in attendance. They insisted there is no National Tobacco Smoking (Control) Act, and therefore, no basis for any amendments.

Advertisement

Although they support amendments to the National Tobacco Control Act of 2015, they highlighted several recommendations.

The civil society organisations (CSOs) disagreed with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria’s (MAN) position and prioritised human health

Lawmakers also allowed inputs from the public into a bill for an Act to amend the National Insurance Authority Act, 2021.

A bill for an act to establish institute of health service administrator, sponsored by Edo lawmaker, Billy Osawaru also received inputs from professionals, many of whom lend support to the creation of the proposed institute.

Advertisement

Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, says Nigeria risks losing more than one trillion naira annually in tax revenue with the proposed amendment to the National Tobacco Control Act.

But the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria, MDCAN and civil society groups in the health sector insist the proposed amendments is a good move to strengthen Nigeria’s tobacco framework.

Several health advocacy groups say the enactment of the National Tobacco Control Act in 2015 is a significant achievement for public health in the country.

Advertisement

The Act aligns with global public health goals including the World Health Organisation Framework on Convention on Tobacco Control.

After almost ten years in operation, lawmakers are proposing amendments to reduce the 100 metre space between primary smokers and secondary smokers to 30 metres.

A public hearing by the House Committee on Healthcare Services provides some contributions to the proposed amendments.

Advertisement

At the technical session, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, cautioned against enacting laws that will jeopardise the economic recovery drive of the President Bola Tinubu administration.

MAN says Nigeria stands to lose huge revenues if the lawmakers go ahead with the proposed amendments

Director, Research and Economic Policy Division of MAN, says the proposed amendments will stifle the industry and throw many Manufacturers out of job

His views were rejected by many civil society groups in attendance. They insisted there is no National Tobacco Smoking (Control) Act, and therefore, no basis for any amendments.

Advertisement

Although they support amendments to the National Tobacco Control Act of 2015, they highlighted several recommendations.

The civil society organisations (CSOs) disagreed with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria’s (MAN) position and prioritised human health

Lawmakers also allowed inputs from the public into a bill for an Act to amend the National Insurance Authority Act, 2021.

A bill for an act to establish institute of health service administrator, sponsored by Edo lawmaker, Billy Osawaru also received inputs from professionals, many of whom lend support to the creation of the proposed institute.

Advertisement

Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, says Nigeria risks losing more than one trillion naira annually in tax revenue with the proposed amendment to the National Tobacco Control Act.

But the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria, MDCAN and civil society groups in the health sector insist the proposed amendments is a good move to strengthen Nigeria’s tobacco framework.

Several health advocacy groups say the enactment of the National Tobacco Control Act in 2015 is a significant achievement for public health in the country.

Advertisement

The Act aligns with global public health goals including the World Health Organisation Framework on Convention on Tobacco Control.

After almost ten years in operation, lawmakers are proposing amendments to reduce the 100 metre space between primary smokers and secondary smokers to 30 metres.

A public hearing by the House Committee on Healthcare Services provides some contributions to the proposed amendments.

Advertisement

At the technical session, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, cautioned against enacting laws that will jeopardise the economic recovery drive of the President Bola Tinubu administration.

MAN says Nigeria stands to lose huge revenues if the lawmakers go ahead with the proposed amendments

Director, Research and Economic Policy Division of MAN, says the proposed amendments will stifle the industry and throw many Manufacturers out of job

His views were rejected by many civil society groups in attendance. They insisted there is no National Tobacco Smoking (Control) Act, and therefore, no basis for any amendments.

Advertisement

Although they support amendments to the National Tobacco Control Act of 2015, they highlighted several recommendations.

The civil society organisations (CSOs) disagreed with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria’s (MAN) position and prioritised human health

Lawmakers also allowed inputs from the public into a bill for an Act to amend the National Insurance Authority Act, 2021.

A bill for an act to establish institute of health service administrator, sponsored by Edo lawmaker, Billy Osawaru also received inputs from professionals, many of whom lend support to the creation of the proposed institute.

Advertisement

Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, says Nigeria risks losing more than one trillion naira annually in tax revenue with the proposed amendment to the National Tobacco Control Act.

But the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria, MDCAN and civil society groups in the health sector insist the proposed amendments is a good move to strengthen Nigeria’s tobacco framework.

Several health advocacy groups say the enactment of the National Tobacco Control Act in 2015 is a significant achievement for public health in the country.

Advertisement

The Act aligns with global public health goals including the World Health Organisation Framework on Convention on Tobacco Control.

After almost ten years in operation, lawmakers are proposing amendments to reduce the 100 metre space between primary smokers and secondary smokers to 30 metres.

A public hearing by the House Committee on Healthcare Services provides some contributions to the proposed amendments.

Advertisement

At the technical session, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, cautioned against enacting laws that will jeopardise the economic recovery drive of the President Bola Tinubu administration.

MAN says Nigeria stands to lose huge revenues if the lawmakers go ahead with the proposed amendments

Director, Research and Economic Policy Division of MAN, says the proposed amendments will stifle the industry and throw many Manufacturers out of job

His views were rejected by many civil society groups in attendance. They insisted there is no National Tobacco Smoking (Control) Act, and therefore, no basis for any amendments.

Advertisement

Although they support amendments to the National Tobacco Control Act of 2015, they highlighted several recommendations.

The civil society organisations (CSOs) disagreed with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria’s (MAN) position and prioritised human health

Lawmakers also allowed inputs from the public into a bill for an Act to amend the National Insurance Authority Act, 2021.

A bill for an act to establish institute of health service administrator, sponsored by Edo lawmaker, Billy Osawaru also received inputs from professionals, many of whom lend support to the creation of the proposed institute.

Advertisement

Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, says Nigeria risks losing more than one trillion naira annually in tax revenue with the proposed amendment to the National Tobacco Control Act.

But the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria, MDCAN and civil society groups in the health sector insist the proposed amendments is a good move to strengthen Nigeria’s tobacco framework.

Several health advocacy groups say the enactment of the National Tobacco Control Act in 2015 is a significant achievement for public health in the country.

Advertisement

The Act aligns with global public health goals including the World Health Organisation Framework on Convention on Tobacco Control.

After almost ten years in operation, lawmakers are proposing amendments to reduce the 100 metre space between primary smokers and secondary smokers to 30 metres.

A public hearing by the House Committee on Healthcare Services provides some contributions to the proposed amendments.

Advertisement

At the technical session, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, cautioned against enacting laws that will jeopardise the economic recovery drive of the President Bola Tinubu administration.

MAN says Nigeria stands to lose huge revenues if the lawmakers go ahead with the proposed amendments

Director, Research and Economic Policy Division of MAN, says the proposed amendments will stifle the industry and throw many Manufacturers out of job

His views were rejected by many civil society groups in attendance. They insisted there is no National Tobacco Smoking (Control) Act, and therefore, no basis for any amendments.

Advertisement

Although they support amendments to the National Tobacco Control Act of 2015, they highlighted several recommendations.

The civil society organisations (CSOs) disagreed with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria’s (MAN) position and prioritised human health

Lawmakers also allowed inputs from the public into a bill for an Act to amend the National Insurance Authority Act, 2021.

A bill for an act to establish institute of health service administrator, sponsored by Edo lawmaker, Billy Osawaru also received inputs from professionals, many of whom lend support to the creation of the proposed institute.