Nigeria’s Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, met with Shri Manohar Lal, India’s Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, to discuss improving housing development partnerships and exploring collaborative urban development initiatives between Nigeria and India.

Dangiwa made the announcement during a historic meeting at the World Urban Forum’s 12th edition in Cairo, Egypt.

The discussions between the two countries focused on major areas of potential cooperation, such as Nigeria’s Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Programme, social housing schemes, constructing resilient and sustainable cities, slum upgrading and urban rejuvenation, and addressing the challenge of informal settlements.

Advertisement

The meeting also featured Nigeria’s plans to establish Building Materials Manufacturing Hubs, which would enhance local production capacity to support affordable housing and job creation in Nigeria.

Advertisement

India, with its robust housing sector, has recorded significant learnings in urban housing, sustainable city development, and social housing programs, which offer valuable insights for Nigeria’s housing development journey.

Minister Dangiwa emphasised the importance of such cross-country collaboration, stating that the shared experiences between Nigeria and India provides a valuable foundation for knowledge exchange and the pursuit of innovative housing solutions.

Shri Manohar Lal expressed India’s support, emphasizing the mutual benefits of this collaboration, saying, “We have tested and learned how to do things better. We would be delighted to support Nigeria’s efforts and offer our expertise in tackling urban housing and infrastructure needs.”

The conference at WUF12 demonstrates Nigeria’s commitment to international cooperation in advancing the Renewed Hope Agenda for housing and urban development.

Advertisement

Nigeria hopes to advance its ambition of providing inexpensive, inclusive housing to its residents and fostering sustainable urban communities by collaborating with India, a country known for its progress in social housing and urban resilience.