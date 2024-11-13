Niger is seeking Russian investment in uranium and other natural resources, signaling a shift in partnerships amid tensions with former colonial power France.

French nuclear firm Orano halted uranium production in Niger after relations with the ruling military junta, which took power in July 2023, deteriorated.

Niger’s mining minister, Ousmane Abarchi, confirmed interest from Russian companies in exploring the country’s resources, not just uranium.

“We have already met with Russian companies eager to explore and exploit Niger’s natural resources,” Abarchi told Russia’s Ria Novosti agency.

Advertisement

Referring to the suspension of recognition from the French government, Abarchi questioned whether it made sense for Niger to allow French companies to continue resource extraction under these circumstances.

His statements come as several West African nations re-evaluate historical ties with France, increasingly seeking alliances with Russia and other nations for strategic cooperation.

Niger’s new leadership has also pledged to overhaul regulations governing foreign mining operations in the country, the world’s seventh-largest uranium producer.

Orano, France’s primary uranium firm, criticized the junta’s June revocation of a permit for Imouraren, one of the world’s largest uranium deposits, and raised concerns over export difficulties due to Niger’s closed border with Benin for security reasons.

Advertisement

Niger is seeking Russian investment in uranium and other natural resources, signaling a shift in partnerships amid tensions with former colonial power France.

French nuclear firm Orano halted uranium production in Niger after relations with the ruling military junta, which took power in July 2023, deteriorated.

Niger’s mining minister, Ousmane Abarchi, confirmed interest from Russian companies in exploring the country’s resources, not just uranium.

“We have already met with Russian companies eager to explore and exploit Niger’s natural resources,” Abarchi told Russia’s Ria Novosti agency.

Advertisement

Referring to the suspension of recognition from the French government, Abarchi questioned whether it made sense for Niger to allow French companies to continue resource extraction under these circumstances.

His statements come as several West African nations re-evaluate historical ties with France, increasingly seeking alliances with Russia and other nations for strategic cooperation.

Niger’s new leadership has also pledged to overhaul regulations governing foreign mining operations in the country, the world’s seventh-largest uranium producer.

Orano, France’s primary uranium firm, criticized the junta’s June revocation of a permit for Imouraren, one of the world’s largest uranium deposits, and raised concerns over export difficulties due to Niger’s closed border with Benin for security reasons.

Advertisement

Niger is seeking Russian investment in uranium and other natural resources, signaling a shift in partnerships amid tensions with former colonial power France.

French nuclear firm Orano halted uranium production in Niger after relations with the ruling military junta, which took power in July 2023, deteriorated.

Niger’s mining minister, Ousmane Abarchi, confirmed interest from Russian companies in exploring the country’s resources, not just uranium.

“We have already met with Russian companies eager to explore and exploit Niger’s natural resources,” Abarchi told Russia’s Ria Novosti agency.

Advertisement

Referring to the suspension of recognition from the French government, Abarchi questioned whether it made sense for Niger to allow French companies to continue resource extraction under these circumstances.

His statements come as several West African nations re-evaluate historical ties with France, increasingly seeking alliances with Russia and other nations for strategic cooperation.

Niger’s new leadership has also pledged to overhaul regulations governing foreign mining operations in the country, the world’s seventh-largest uranium producer.

Orano, France’s primary uranium firm, criticized the junta’s June revocation of a permit for Imouraren, one of the world’s largest uranium deposits, and raised concerns over export difficulties due to Niger’s closed border with Benin for security reasons.

Advertisement

Niger is seeking Russian investment in uranium and other natural resources, signaling a shift in partnerships amid tensions with former colonial power France.

French nuclear firm Orano halted uranium production in Niger after relations with the ruling military junta, which took power in July 2023, deteriorated.

Niger’s mining minister, Ousmane Abarchi, confirmed interest from Russian companies in exploring the country’s resources, not just uranium.

“We have already met with Russian companies eager to explore and exploit Niger’s natural resources,” Abarchi told Russia’s Ria Novosti agency.

Advertisement

Referring to the suspension of recognition from the French government, Abarchi questioned whether it made sense for Niger to allow French companies to continue resource extraction under these circumstances.

His statements come as several West African nations re-evaluate historical ties with France, increasingly seeking alliances with Russia and other nations for strategic cooperation.

Niger’s new leadership has also pledged to overhaul regulations governing foreign mining operations in the country, the world’s seventh-largest uranium producer.

Orano, France’s primary uranium firm, criticized the junta’s June revocation of a permit for Imouraren, one of the world’s largest uranium deposits, and raised concerns over export difficulties due to Niger’s closed border with Benin for security reasons.

Advertisement

Niger is seeking Russian investment in uranium and other natural resources, signaling a shift in partnerships amid tensions with former colonial power France.

French nuclear firm Orano halted uranium production in Niger after relations with the ruling military junta, which took power in July 2023, deteriorated.

Niger’s mining minister, Ousmane Abarchi, confirmed interest from Russian companies in exploring the country’s resources, not just uranium.

“We have already met with Russian companies eager to explore and exploit Niger’s natural resources,” Abarchi told Russia’s Ria Novosti agency.

Advertisement

Referring to the suspension of recognition from the French government, Abarchi questioned whether it made sense for Niger to allow French companies to continue resource extraction under these circumstances.

His statements come as several West African nations re-evaluate historical ties with France, increasingly seeking alliances with Russia and other nations for strategic cooperation.

Niger’s new leadership has also pledged to overhaul regulations governing foreign mining operations in the country, the world’s seventh-largest uranium producer.

Orano, France’s primary uranium firm, criticized the junta’s June revocation of a permit for Imouraren, one of the world’s largest uranium deposits, and raised concerns over export difficulties due to Niger’s closed border with Benin for security reasons.

Advertisement

Niger is seeking Russian investment in uranium and other natural resources, signaling a shift in partnerships amid tensions with former colonial power France.

French nuclear firm Orano halted uranium production in Niger after relations with the ruling military junta, which took power in July 2023, deteriorated.

Niger’s mining minister, Ousmane Abarchi, confirmed interest from Russian companies in exploring the country’s resources, not just uranium.

“We have already met with Russian companies eager to explore and exploit Niger’s natural resources,” Abarchi told Russia’s Ria Novosti agency.

Advertisement

Referring to the suspension of recognition from the French government, Abarchi questioned whether it made sense for Niger to allow French companies to continue resource extraction under these circumstances.

His statements come as several West African nations re-evaluate historical ties with France, increasingly seeking alliances with Russia and other nations for strategic cooperation.

Niger’s new leadership has also pledged to overhaul regulations governing foreign mining operations in the country, the world’s seventh-largest uranium producer.

Orano, France’s primary uranium firm, criticized the junta’s June revocation of a permit for Imouraren, one of the world’s largest uranium deposits, and raised concerns over export difficulties due to Niger’s closed border with Benin for security reasons.

Advertisement

Niger is seeking Russian investment in uranium and other natural resources, signaling a shift in partnerships amid tensions with former colonial power France.

French nuclear firm Orano halted uranium production in Niger after relations with the ruling military junta, which took power in July 2023, deteriorated.

Niger’s mining minister, Ousmane Abarchi, confirmed interest from Russian companies in exploring the country’s resources, not just uranium.

“We have already met with Russian companies eager to explore and exploit Niger’s natural resources,” Abarchi told Russia’s Ria Novosti agency.

Advertisement

Referring to the suspension of recognition from the French government, Abarchi questioned whether it made sense for Niger to allow French companies to continue resource extraction under these circumstances.

His statements come as several West African nations re-evaluate historical ties with France, increasingly seeking alliances with Russia and other nations for strategic cooperation.

Niger’s new leadership has also pledged to overhaul regulations governing foreign mining operations in the country, the world’s seventh-largest uranium producer.

Orano, France’s primary uranium firm, criticized the junta’s June revocation of a permit for Imouraren, one of the world’s largest uranium deposits, and raised concerns over export difficulties due to Niger’s closed border with Benin for security reasons.

Advertisement

Niger is seeking Russian investment in uranium and other natural resources, signaling a shift in partnerships amid tensions with former colonial power France.

French nuclear firm Orano halted uranium production in Niger after relations with the ruling military junta, which took power in July 2023, deteriorated.

Niger’s mining minister, Ousmane Abarchi, confirmed interest from Russian companies in exploring the country’s resources, not just uranium.

“We have already met with Russian companies eager to explore and exploit Niger’s natural resources,” Abarchi told Russia’s Ria Novosti agency.

Advertisement

Referring to the suspension of recognition from the French government, Abarchi questioned whether it made sense for Niger to allow French companies to continue resource extraction under these circumstances.

His statements come as several West African nations re-evaluate historical ties with France, increasingly seeking alliances with Russia and other nations for strategic cooperation.

Niger’s new leadership has also pledged to overhaul regulations governing foreign mining operations in the country, the world’s seventh-largest uranium producer.

Orano, France’s primary uranium firm, criticized the junta’s June revocation of a permit for Imouraren, one of the world’s largest uranium deposits, and raised concerns over export difficulties due to Niger’s closed border with Benin for security reasons.