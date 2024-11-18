Communities in Nigeria’s Niger Delta are calling for reparations over the environmental damage caused by decades of oil extraction.

They see the ongoing COP29 summit as a critical platform to demand justice and restoration for their lives and livelihoods.

The COP29 summit is more than just a global gathering—it’s an opportunity to amplify some voices.

Communities in Nigeria’s oil-rich Niger Delta are demanding reparations for decades of oil extraction that has left their environment devastated.

The Niger Delta, once known for its lush environment and rich biodiversity, now bears the scars of unchecked oil extraction.

Activists argue that the ongoing pollution has destroyed their homes and forced many into poverty.

While much of the conversation at COP29 revolves around climate finance, African leaders are being urged to prioritize justice for impacted communities.

For the people of the Niger Delta, this summit represents hope—the hope that global leaders will listen and take concrete steps toward addressing the injustices they’ve endured.