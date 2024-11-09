The National Human Rights Commission’s (NHRC) special investigative panel on human rights violations, in counter-insurgency operations in the Northeast has exonerated the Nigerian military of alleged gross human violation in the northeast

The seven-member panel chaired by a former Supreme Court judge, Justice Abdul Aboki investigated the allegations leveled against the Nigerian military by Reuters

Reuters had alleged that the military committed human rights violations and abuses in the northeast such as forced abortions on women, extrajudicial killings.

In February 2023 a panel was inaugurated by the National Human Rights Commission to investigate the allegations.

Now, the panel has come out with its findings that the allegations against the military were false.

Receiving the report, the executive secretary of the commission stressed the need for transparency in security operations in the country as well as the need to protect citizens from impunity.

Recommendations in the report made by the panel are expected to be implemented to ensure, sure incidents are avoided.

