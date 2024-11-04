A non governmental organisation, Byinks Foundation, has awarded hundreds of Youth scholarships in Lagos.

The event was the 17th Edition of Entertainment meets Charity in Lagos.

Addressing the audience, the founder of BYINKS, Oluwole Kukoyi, says its been years of touching lives.

Director, People Culture Experience and Operations at TVC Communications and others described the initiative as laudable.

For the beneficiaries, it is a dream come true.

But what was the criteria for admitting the widows into the venue.

No one present left without getting a pack.

Byinks Foundation is a non-governmental organization that supports the less privileged in the provision of Food, Education, Employment and Health.