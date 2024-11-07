The Nigerian Export-Import Bank has enlightened stakeholders in the export value chain on opportunities.

The one-day public awareness campaign on export promotion in Jigawa State brought together professionals and scholars from key institutions such as the Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Services, Nigerian Export Promotion Council, and National Agency for Food and Administration Control.

The event gave an opportunity for exporters to meet with potential buyers and partners, discuss common difficulties, and propose solutions.

Jigawa State, with professional supervision and participation, has been acknowledged as a prominent player in Nigeria’s non-oil industry, making considerable contributions in agriculture.

