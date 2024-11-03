The Director General of the National Emergency Agency Zubaida Umar has handed over 22,528 Liquid Gel Fertiliser to Taraba State government for onward distribution this gesture forms part of the assistance rendered by the National Food Security Council, Emergency Agricultural Intervention for states affected by 2018 conflicts.

These fertilisers are for onward distribution to victims of the 2018

conflicts in Taraba State.

The initiative is part of the federal government’s plan towards food

security in the country.

Handing over the fertilizer to Taraba state government NEMA DG Zubaida Umar explains that the Liquid Gel Fertilizer is being supplied as a replacement for the balance of NPK fertilizer approved for Taraba State under the NFSC – EAI for states affected by 2018 conflicts.

He however commends Governor Kefas efforts towards Agricultural

Empowerment and Food Security in the State.

Governor kefas uses the forum to appreciate NEMA for the initiative.

Other speakers say the exercise is timely.

It is expected that Taraba state government will supports the efforts of the Federal Government toward national food security by ensuring the timely distribution of the Liquid Gel Fertilizer to intended beneficiaries.