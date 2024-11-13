Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) has said that the renewed partnership between NDLEA and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, will curb substance abuse and protect public health, a position affirmed by the Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye.

Speaking at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NDLEA and NAFDAC at the NDLEA National Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday 13th November 2024, Marwa said the development “marks a significant turning point in our shared endeavour to improve operational effectiveness, protect public health, and guarantee community safety.”

According to him, “NAFDAC and NDLEA play vital roles in our citizens’ health and safety. While the NDLEA focuses on combating illicit drug production, trafficking, and abuse, NAFDAC is responsible for regulating and ensuring the safety of food, drugs, and other consumables. Therefore, deepening our collaboration will ensure robust protection for public health and the well-being of our citizens. Our collaboration spans several decades and we are here to strengthen it further today.”

He said the MoU will establish a framework that will enhance the sharing of vital intelligence, facilities, and expertise, which will amplify ability to effectively address the intertwined challenges of drug abuse and counterfeit products.

“As we sign this MoU today, we are taking significant steps towards harnessing our collective strengths. It will align our strategies and resources, making us better equipped to tackle the growing menace of drug abuse and ensure that only safe, approved, and genuine products reach the hands of consumers.

“Today’s signing ceremony is not just a formal agreement but a commitment to our collective responsibility to intensify our service delivery. Together, we will work towards creating safer communities, reducing the prevalence of drug abuse, and ensuring that our people have access to safe and high-quality products”, Marwa stated.

The NDLEA boss urged everyone to embrace the collaboration with enthusiasm and dedication while stressing the importance of maintaining open lines of communication, sharing of knowledge, and supporting each other in the national assignment.

In her remarks, Prof. Adeyeye aligned with the position of the NDLEA Chairman on the significance of the MoU, saying that stakeholders cannot afford to work in silos on the issues that border on substance abuse, illicit drug trafficking and public health in Nigeria.

According to her, “We may not be taking illicit drugs, but we may have relatives taking illicit drugs. We may not have relatives taking illicit drugs, but we may have friends of relatives taking illicit drugs.

When we look at it globally, it is our national security. It is not knowing what your neighbor may do to you, because illicit drugs alter the state of minds. Illicit drugs directly work on the central nervous system and make one feel what one is not supposed to feel. And that can include violence, terrorism, banditry, and those are the higher levels of societal ills that illicit drugs can result in.

“It can lead to spouse abuse, failure of children in school, health conditions, of course. As a pharmacist, whenever we deal with the pharmacology of a drug, we talk about the benefits, benefits, benefits, and then we end up with the side effects. And for almost all drugs, one of the side effects is death. It’s logical that NDLEA and NAFDAC should work very, very closely together. And I want to thank the chairman again for making this happen. We have been at it in terms of the timing and what not.

“We cannot afford to work in silo in Nigeria. We have sister agencies that work in silo, including NAFDAC. We are just changing the culture now. Working as focus groups to deal with problems, to solve problems. Therefore, this ceremony is for all of us to think that we have to work together, and collaborate together.”