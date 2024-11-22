The National Commission for Almajiri and Out of School Children’s Education has handed over twenty two thousand three hundred and seven out of school children to the FCT education secretariat .

This was disclosed by the Executive Secretary of the commission Muhammad Idris at the official ceremony in Abuja .

Over the years, the number of the out of school children has continued to rise.

In a recent report by UNICEF in 2024 Nigeria’s out of school children has skyrocketed to an estimated 18.3 million within the ages of 6-14 .

This include 10.2 million children of primary school age and 8.1 million of junior secondary school age.

President Bola Tinubu’s administration says it is committed to taking these children back to school .

Over 22,307 out of school children were handed to the FCT secretariat.

At a hand over ceremony, the executive Secretary, National Commission for Almajiri and Out of School Children Education, Muhammad Idris, pointed out the challenges in identifying and removing these children from six area councils of the FCT oot of the streets.

He urged the FCT secretariat to enroll the children in six area councils across the FCT.

Leaders of the FCT secretariat on their part assured the commission’s secretary of their commitment to make the initiative work.

Area council leaders present were excited about this initiative and want parents cooperation, as this is another way to curb insecurity.

The executive Secretary commended Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister, for his support for education, and urged other state governments to emulate this initiative.