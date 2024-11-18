The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has enhanced Nigeria’s aviation security with the training of NCAA aviation security staff and representatives of all relevant security agencies working at the airport.

The two-weeks training which took place at the NCAA corporate headquarters in Abuja focused on Man-Portable Air-Defence Systems (MANPADS).

MANPADS is lightweight anti-aircraft weapons and are increasingly becoming dangerous to aviation globally.

The course titled Reducing Vulnerabilities to MANPADS and Stand-off Weapons was facilitated by the French Civil Aviation Authority.

Speaking at the closing ceremony recently, the Acting Director-General, Civil Aviation, Capt. Chris Najomo said participants have acquired some level of competence to deal with MANPADS which is a threat to both military and civil aviation.

By implementing mitigating measures he said Nigeria will prevent catastrophic effects on the national economy and even the global economy.

The concept of having a mixed class of various organizations he explained was deliberate to foster interagency collaboration and cooperation to achieve a common goal.

“We must work together if we are going to ensure a secure aviation sector” he emphasized.

The Director of Aviation Security, NCAA, Dr. Omogo Bernard Onwe Chinedu, said Capt. Najomo has identified gaps in aviation security and he is deliberating and working to close them to enhance aviation security and safety in Nigeria.

He said this was exemplified by the Ag.DGCA’s commitment to building the right competencies among the staff.