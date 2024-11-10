The Nigerian Navy’s Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Ibaka has detained three individuals suspected of crude oil theft in Akwa Ibom State.

The suspects were intercepted with a wooden boat carrying crude oil

valued at approximately ₦32 million.

FOB Ibaka’s Commanding Officer, Captain Uche Aneke, disclosed this details during the formal handover of the suspects to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Mr Aneke explains that the suspects were arrested following an

intelligence tip regarding suspicious activities in the area.

Supported by the FOB Ibaka, the Tantita security team intercepted the suspects, who were found with a vessel containing around 60,000 liters of crude oil stored in 11 Geepee tanks.

The crude oil had reportedly been sourced offshore from Ibeno in Akwa Ibom State.

Additional equipment, including outboard engines and a pumping machine, was also seized from the vessel.