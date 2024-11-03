The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities have announced suspension of the strike.

In a statement jointly signed by both unions, the suspension is for one month and will take effect on Tuesday.

The statement mentioned that the unions had several extensive deliberations with the Federal Government delegation and a commitment was made to pay 2 months of the 4 months withheld salaries in staggered form.

One month by the end of October and the second month to be paid by the end of November, 2024.

The unions also mentioned that discussions on the remaining 2 months, the N50 billion Earned Allowances, Arrears of 25/35 per cent and the Wage Award have been revisited and are undergoing deliberations.