The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has uncovered a warehouse in Oke-Afa, Okota, Lagos, filled with unregistered and expired items.

A team from the agency acting on intelligence, raided the facility and apprehended the operators who were offloading a 20-foot container filled with unregistered carbonated drinks.

Further inspection by the agency’s team revealed over 14 rooms packed with unregistered and expired products, some of which were contaminated by rats, indicating poor storage conditions.

The facility has been closed, and all operations have been suspended pending further investigation.

NAFDAC has invited the management of the warehouse to provide evidence of sourcing, including the Global Listing for Supermarket Items (GLSI) certificate.

The Agency warns the public of the risks posed by unregulated products, especially as the festive season approaches.

It urges consumers to remain vigilant by verifying the sources of products and reporting any suspicious activities to its nearest office.

