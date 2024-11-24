Minister of State for Works, Muhammad Bello-Goronyo has charged lawyers to present themselves to serve as key drivers in the ongoing fight against corruption and promotion of rule of law, which highlights the eight priority areas of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda..

The minister made the call in Sokoto at the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Young Lawyers Forum Summit, organised by the Sokoto State Branch of the NBA.

According to him, ” Nigeria legal system, like many around the world, faces serious challenges, ranging from inefficient justice delivery, a persistent need to curb judicial corruption and outdated laws that do not always reflect and address the current realities.

He said President Bola Tinubu’s administration eight priority areas in reforming the nation’s economy to deliver sustained inclusive growth.

Advertisement

Strengthening national security for peace and prosperity, boosting agriculture to achieve food security among others.

The minister cautioned the young layers against the ‘get rich quick syndrome ‘ counseling them to harness the opportunities available within the bounds of the law to impact positively on the nation judicial and legal communities.