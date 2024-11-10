The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has reinforced the Federal Government’s commitment to aviation safety.

According to a statement from his media aide, Tunde Moshood, Keyamo highlighted this commitment during a high-level visit to Prime Atlantic Safety Services (PASS) in Ipara, Ogun State—a center for aviation security, maritime, and safety training.

Joined by the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Olubunmi Kuku, and other senior officials, the Minister’s visit underscored the government’s support for local expertise and innovation in safety standards.

The Managing Director of PASS, Folake Soyannwo, in her remarks shared that the institution—founded in 2007 in partnership with a Danish firm—upholds strict international standards, with ongoing efforts to gain accreditation from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The tour also included a look at PASS’s high-tech simulation facilities, where the Minister and FAAN team observed realistic emergency training scenarios.

This visit, Moshood added, is a key step toward elevating Nigeria’s aviation standards, supporting quality local training, and promoting best practices across the industry.

