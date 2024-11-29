Negotiations on the new national minimum wage that resumed on Friday between officials of the organised labor and Zamfara state government ended in a deadlock.

NLC officials left the meeting which held in one of the conference rooms at the Government House, in Gusau at about 6:06pm.

Zamfara state government had a few weeks ago through the head of Service Ahmed Liman who is the leader of the negotiation team of the state government announced that the state government will implement the N70, 000 Minimum wage at the end of the workers verification excercise expected to end in December.

A week later, the NLC in Zamfara state through its chairman, Sani Halliru threatened to embark on indefinite strike if Government refused to pay the New National Minimum wage.

The NLC officials who left the meeting room angrily refused to speak to newsmen.

A few minutes later, the Zamfara state government delegates also declined to speak to journalist but assured that the meeting will resume in a few days.

This is coming a few hours after the NLC National body directed workers in Abia, Akwa Ibom,Imo,Ebonyi, Ekiti, Enugu, FCT, Nasarawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Oyo, Sokoto and Zamfara States to commence indefinite strike from Tuesday 2nd December 2024 following the non implementation of the national minimum wage in the affected States.