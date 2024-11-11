Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya (aka MC Oluomo) has been sworn in as the National President of National Union Of Road Transport Workers at the union’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Mr Akinsanya had emerged President of the Union through consensus during the Quadrennial Delegate Conference at its Zonal Secretariat in Osogbo, Osun State on Saturday.

Four States in the Southwest including Ogun, Lagos, Ekiti and Ondo participated in the election after the position had been zoned to the region by the national body’s arrangement.

Amidst songs, Akinsanya was ushered into the union’s national secretariat by a large crowd.

Advertisement

He was introduced to the National Administrative Council (NAC) and Central Working Committee (CWC) members.

Not quite long, the official swearing in programme commenced.

The union’s Legal Officer, Mercy Ibeh conducted the exercises.

While Akinsanya was sworn in as the national president, the duo of Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede and Akeem Adeosun was sworn in as Vice President, Southwest and Trustee.

Advertisement

Akinsanya thanked everyone for making his emergence and swearing in a reality.

He expressed gratitude to all union members and his admirers.

He promised to uphold the constitution of the union.

The union president called for calm and unity among union members.

Advertisement

According to him, welfare of the union members would be his priority.