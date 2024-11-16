Residents of Gusau in Zamfara state and election observers have decried the delay in the distribution of electoral materials for the local government elections taking place across the State.

They made their opinions known in separate interviews with TVC NEWS.

The Zamfara state Independent Electoral Commission had assures electorates that election will commence at 8:00am in all polling units, but as at 10:00am when TVC NEWS visited most polling units in Gusau election officials as materials were not in place.

A resident of Gusau Abdullahi Mohammed Barau expressed his disappointment with the late arrival of voting materials, noting that the action may lead to voter apathy as not all electorates will be able to wait.

He explained that voters who came out as early as 8am to cast their votes had to wait long hours for the electoral officers and election materials to arrive.

“We are still waiting and hoping that they will come, do the accreditation and commence the voting process but they should have started by now. Maybe it is because it is local government election,’’ he said.

Mr. Gozie Okafor another resident in Tudun wada ward, Gusau was optimistic that the election will be conducted successfully in spite of the delay in distribution of electoral materials.

” I know that everything will still go ahead peacefully and successfully. It’s just that the process has not started. Once they come, everything will move fast” He said.

“It’s just a local government election and some parties are not participating,’’ especially the main opposition party, the APC” he noted.

Also, an election observer from Clean foundation Mansor Iliyasu noted the delays in starting the voting process is not encouraging, but hope that the process will been peaceful and orderly once it commenced.

Mansor advised that election materials be distributed as quick as possible to enable electorates vote candidates of their choice.